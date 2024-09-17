Diario de noticias de Arrecifes y la zona

Edictos

La Municipalidad llama a Licitación Pública

Sep 16, 2024

LLAMADO A LICITACION PUBLICA 4

LICITACION PUBLICA Nº: 4/2024

EXPEDIENTE 231472

DECRETO 571/24

VALOR DEL PLIEGO : $ 15.788

La Municipalidad de Arrecifes llama a LICITACION PUBLICA

OBJETO:EXPLOTACION DE LOS SERVICIOS SITOS EN EL BALNEARIO MUNICIPAL, MARGEN DERECHA E IZQUIERDA DEL RIO ARRECIFES

PLIEGO DE BASES Y CONDICIONES :Se podrán retirar en el departamento de compras de lunes a viernes en el horario de 08:00 a 12:00 hs

APERTURA :

DIA: 10

MES: OCTUBRE

AÑO: 2024

HORA: 11:00 HS

LUGAR: Oficina de Compras de la Municipalidad de Arrecifes

CONSULTAS :Oficina de Obras Publicas

PRESENTACION DE OFERTAS : HASTA LAS 10:30 HS

