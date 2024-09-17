La Municipalidad llama a licitación Pública

LLAMADO A LICITACION PUBLICA 4
LICITACION PUBLICA Nº: 4/2024
EXPEDIENTE 231472
DECRETO 571/24
VALOR DEL PLIEGO : $ 15.788
La Municipalidad de Arrecifes llama a LICITACION PUBLICA
OBJETO:EXPLOTACION DE LOS SERVICIOS SITOS EN EL BALNEARIO MUNICIPAL, MARGEN DERECHA E IZQUIERDA DEL RIO ARRECIFES
PLIEGO DE BASES Y CONDICIONES :Se podrán retirar en el departamento de compras de lunes a viernes en el horario de 08:00 a 12:00 hs
APERTURA :
DIA: 10
MES: OCTUBRE
AÑO: 2024
HORA: 11:00 HS
LUGAR: Oficina de Compras de la Municipalidad de Arrecifes
CONSULTAS :Oficina de Obras Publicas
PRESENTACION DE OFERTAS : HASTA LAS 10:30 HS